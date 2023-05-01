Chinese Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars

SHAFAQNa SCIENCE- Researchers claim that China’s Zhurong rover, which has spent months exploring the Martian surface, may have found evidence — though not quite proof — of liquid water at low latitudes where temperatures are relatively warm and more suitable for life.

The finding also highlights that there’s still a chance of discovering evidence of ancient life — and perhaps even habitable areas on the planet’s current-day surface.

The dunes, which are anywhere between 400,000 and 1.4 million years old, were once rich in hydrated sulfates and minerals, according to the research.

The team is now suggesting that “priority should be given to salt-tolerant microbes in future missions searching for extant life on Mars” — a tantalizing clue in the search for Martian life.

Source: phys