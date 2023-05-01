which countries are most at risk from future heat waves?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from across the UK have identified the country’s most at risk from heat wave harm.

Regions such as Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Central America are most at risk from the damaging effects of heat waves, the study concludes. Beijing and Central Europe are vulnerable too, with their large populations putting relatively large numbers of people at risk.

The researchers used the latest climate models and global population data to make their assessments, as well as a method for determining the chances of extreme climate events repeating known as extreme value statistics.

Statistically implausible heat waves – extreme enough not to be predicted by models – have happened in 31 percent of the 136 regions covered by the study over the last 60 years or so, the researchers say.

