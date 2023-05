SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- By teaching a machine to learn a few quantum tricks, physicists have uncovered a strange new phase of hydrogen in solid form.

Hydrogen typically requires very low temperatures and very high pressures to form a solid. It was through a novel machine learning study of this particular phase change that the scientists came across the new molecular arrangement.

The researchers used an improved version of what’s known as the Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) technique.

Source: sciencealert