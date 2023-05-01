Pakistan’s energy need and Power pivot in South Asia

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- There’s no misunderstanding between the United States and Pakistan over Islamabad’s move to buy discounted Russian oil, Ambassador Masood Khan has said, while underscoring that the reset Islamabad-Washington relationship is “transcending the past.”

“We have placed the first order for Russian oil, and this has been done in consultation with the United States government; There’s no misunderstanding between Washington and Islamabad on this count,” he said in response to a question at a conference organized by the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute, a Washington-based think-tank, on the future of relations between the two countries.

The questioner had suggested the energy purchase from Russia could adverse impact on Pakistan’s already difficult relationship with the U.S.

According to the Pakistani envoy, Pakistan’s ties with the United States went through a brief period of uncertainty after the US-led foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban seized control of the country. Masood Khan claimed that the reset Islamabad-Washington relationship is transcending the past.

Pakistan and the United States have a long history of bilateral relations that witnessed multiple ups and downs and went through several phases of impressive cooperation and severe diplomatic split-ups over the past seven and a half decades.