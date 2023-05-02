English
International Shia News Agency

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of hunger strike

0

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) announced that Khader Adnan, a 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner, died today after 86 days of hunger strike in protest against his detention in Israel.

According to WAFA, the statement said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) informed that Adnan, from the city of Araba, south of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, was arrested on February 5, after a long strike to receive any food or care. The doctor passed away.

It is said that Adnan was arrested 12 times during his life and went on strike several times to protest that he was arrested without any charges. He was the father of 9 children.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shetiyeh accused Israel of intentionally assassinating the prisoner Khader Adnan and expressed his condolences to his family, prisoners and all the Palestinian people.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

West Bank: Suffocation of some school students near Bethlehem due to Israeli soldiers attack

Related posts

The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

asadian

Survey: Almost half of Israelis not optimistic about future

asadian

Despite having diplomatic relations, Israel restricts travel to Palestine

asadian

Israeli official: Jewish population is losing its majority

asadian

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: Israel turned Jerusalem into a barrack

asadian

Church leaders in Jerusalem criticise Israel’s ‘heavy-handed’ Easter restrictions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.