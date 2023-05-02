Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of hunger strike

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) announced that Khader Adnan, a 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner, died today after 86 days of hunger strike in protest against his detention in Israel.

According to WAFA, the statement said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) informed that Adnan, from the city of Araba, south of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, was arrested on February 5, after a long strike to receive any food or care. The doctor passed away.

It is said that Adnan was arrested 12 times during his life and went on strike several times to protest that he was arrested without any charges. He was the father of 9 children.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shetiyeh accused Israel of intentionally assassinating the prisoner Khader Adnan and expressed his condolences to his family, prisoners and all the Palestinian people.

Source: WAFA

