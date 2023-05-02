Abu Dhabi: The smartest city in MENA

SHAFAQNA- For the third consecutive year, Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East (West Asia) and North Africa (MENA) in 2023, according to the IMD Smart City Index published by the International Institute for Management Development.

According to the statement, which surveyed 120 residents in 118 cities around the world, Abu Dhabi was ranked 13th globally out of 141 cities in the current ranking, beating out several international capitals. WAM reported.

The study assessed current infrastructure and digital services available to residents based on variables related to residents’ perceptions of and engagement with government efforts across five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education), and governance.

Also stated, Mohammad Ali Al-Shorfa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), expressed pride in Abu Dhabi’s ranking as the smartest city in the region.

He said: Abu Dhabi has been able to become a smart and sustainable city by using next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) and developing smart city initiatives in various social, service and economic sectors, including public and smart transportation. Become one of the best global destinations to live, work and visit.

Source: WAM

