Attending global leaders in technology, industry and finance to UAE Climate Technology Forum

SHAFAQNA- In the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, the first International Climate Technology Forum will be held on 10 and 11 May, attended by over 1,000 policymakers, CEOs, experts, technology leaders and prominent global investors at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced today that more than 1,000 leading global policymakers, CEOs, experts, technology leaders and investors will participate the UAE Climate Technology Forum. WAM reported.

Industry leaders including AWS, Bank of America, 44.01 and Total Energies will be present, along with global technology pioneers including Carbon Clean, LanzaTech and Bloom Energy, where discussions will focus on identifying practical actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Energy 2030. will be.

Also stated, a technical exhibition and conference will showcase the latest developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, decarbonization and energy transfer fuels.

Other topics discussed include the role of technology in addressing the energy triad, availability, affordability, and sustainability, and business incentives for decarbonization, new energies, and the impact of digitization on industry.

