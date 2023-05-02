English
Iraq calls for Arab committee formation to respond quickly to health crises in Sudan

Iraq calls for forming Arab committee

SHAFAQNA-I raq’s Minister of Health, Salih Al-Hasnawi, calling for forming an Arab committee for preparedness and response to emergencies and health disasters in Sudan.

Al-Hasnawi participated in the emergency session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, which was organized by the Technical Secretariat of the League of Arab States via television to discuss the humanitarian and health situation in the Republic of Sudan,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency – INA.

He asserted in his speech, “The solidarity of the Iraqi government and people with the Sudanese people,” expressing his regret for “the casualties and injuries caused by the armed clashes.”

Source: ina.iq

