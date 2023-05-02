UN: Taliban FM can meet Pakistan & China FM’s

SHAFAQNA- A United Nations Security Council committee has agreed to allow the Taliban’s Interim Foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan to meet with Pakistani and Chinese counterparts.

The Reuters news agency reported on Monday (01 May 2023) that Pakistani UN’s mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6 and 9 “for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China”.

Muttaqi has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under UN’s Security Council sanctions. The UN’s Security Council committee agreed to allow Muttaqi to travel to Uzbekistan last month for a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to discuss urgent peace, security, and stability matters.

Source: aljazeera

