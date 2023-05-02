US religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted

SHAFAQNA-US religious freedom panel calls for India to be blacklisted for the fourth year in a row, saying that treatment of minorities has continued to worsen.

In its annual report on Monday, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) again called on the US Department of State to designate India as a “country of particular concern”.

The independent panel has made appeals for the designation since 2020. The label accuses a government of “systematic, ongoing [and] egregious violations” of religious freedom and opens the door to economic sanctions.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com