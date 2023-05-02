New York: UN’s Peacekeepers Photo Exhibition on their 75th anniversary

SHAFAQNA- UN’s peacekeepers launched a special photo exhibition at UN’s Headquarters in New York to recognize the service and sacrifice of uniformed and civilian peacekeepers on their 75th anniversary.

The exhibition is part of a year-long global campaign, Peace Begins With Me, which seeks to highlight the powerful impact of UN peacekeeping and its partners on the lives of millions of people caught up in catastrophic conflicts, peacekeeping reported.

These images are a collection of complex and diverse activities carried out by peacekeeping personnel in some of the most fragile political scenes and security situations in the world, from the first deployment of military observers in the West Asia (Middle East) in 1948 to the 12 missions currently underway.

Also stated, the results of their efforts to help countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace can be seen in countries such as Liberia, Namibia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste, said Jean Pirlacroix, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

More than 4,200 peacekeepers lost their lives while serving under the UN flag. This exhibition is an opportunity to remember their sacrifice, be inspired by their legacy and strive for lasting peace.

Source: Peacekeeping

www.shafaqna.com