SHAFAQNA- Iraq ranked 78th in the world among the poorest countries during the year 2023, according to the Global Finance magazine.

In a recent report for the year 2023, the magazine reported that Iraq ranked 78th out of the 193 countries listed in the table.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com