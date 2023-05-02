Civil organizations concern about Doha meeting on Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFQANISTAN– About 30 civil organizations and women’s rights supporters in Afghanistan have sent a letter to the participants of the Doha Summit, expressing their concern about holding this meeting behind closed doors and have put forth their demands.

The UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres is hosting a meeting about Afghanistan on May 1st and 2nd in Doha, Qatar.

At the same time with the holding of this meeting, about 30 civil organizations and organizations supporting women’s rights in a letter entitled: “Talk to me, not about me” to the United Nations and the participants of this meeting, expressed their concern about this meeting behind the doors of holding it. Afghan women have expressed closed and without the presence of representatives.

In some parts of the letter reads: We are particularly concerned about the prospect of this meeting opening the door to international recognition of the Taliban regime in the future.

Referring to the restrictions against women in Afghanistan, these civil organizations and women have said in this letter that the Taliban became the only regime in the world that supports “gender apartheid” by depriving women and girls of their human rights.

