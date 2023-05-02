English
Aleppo: Israeli attack killed a soldier and made airport inaccessible

SHAFAQNA- In attack of Israeli forces on outskirts of Aleppo city, one soldier was martyred and seven others, including two civilians, were injured.

SANA reported that Israel’s aggression also caused material damage and took Aleppo airport out of orbit. Also, according to a military source, Israel targeted the airport and a number of places around it with missile attacks from the southeast side of Aleppo at around 23:35.

Source: SANA

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of hunger strike

