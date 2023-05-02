English
Polls: Significant decrease in votes for Netanyahu’s coalition in new elections

SHAFAQNA- According to Israeli media reports, three new polls show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition will lose its majority in the Israeli Knesset if elections are held today.

According to Almayadeen, the polls indicated an increase in support for the former Security Minister Benny Gantz’s “National Unity Party” so that he will gain 30 seats compared to his current 12 seats in the Knesset.

Also stated that a poll by Israel’s public Kan channel showed the prime minister’s coalition would win only 51 seats out of a majority in the 120-member parliament if elections were held today.

Source: Almayadeen

