Jordan meeting ends with no updates on Syria’s return to Arab League

Jordan meeting ends

SHAFAQNA- A meeting between regional foreign ministers in Jordan ended on Monday (01 May 2023) with no update on Syria’s return to Arab League.

The meeting in Amman was attended by foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq and Egypt and took place just weeks ahead of the Arab League summit, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on 19 May.

Speaking to the press, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Assad’s return to the Arab League “is a decision that would be taken by the league, based on the established mechanisms.”

