SHAFAQNA- The 10th edition of the Babil Culture and Art Festival started on Monday (01 May 2023) with the presence of a large number of Arab and foreign intellectuals in addition to 80 prominent Iraqi, Arab and foreign personalities.

Ina’s reporter said: In the 10th Babil Arab Culture and Art Festival, Babil province hosted the beginning of the festival’s activities.

Source: INA

