English
International Shia News Agency

EU urges ‘transparent investigation’ into the death of Palestinian prisoner

0
EU Urges 'transparent investigation'

SHAFAQNA- The European Union calls on Israeli authorities to investigate the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, an EU’s official said on Tuesday (02 May 2023).

“The European Union has engaged with Israeli authorities on the case of Mr Adnan, including the Ministry of Health, to inquire the Israeli state about his condition,” Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, told reporters.

He stressed that Adnan died protesting his “indictment of incitement and affiliation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is a terror organization.” The EU calls for a “transparent investigation on the circumstances that led to his death,” Stano said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of…

Related posts

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of hunger strike

asadian

Saudi woman has launched a hunger strike to protest her imprisonment over tweets

asadian

Israeli court refuses to release Palestinian prisoner

asadian

EU calls for release of Palestinian prisoner who is “in imminent danger of dying”

asadian

Palestinian prisoner dies of unknown causes in Israeli jail

asadian

Three Palestinian female prisoners in Damon jail go on hunger strike

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.