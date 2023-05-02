EU urges ‘transparent investigation’ into the death of Palestinian prisoner

SHAFAQNA- The European Union calls on Israeli authorities to investigate the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, an EU’s official said on Tuesday (02 May 2023).

“The European Union has engaged with Israeli authorities on the case of Mr Adnan, including the Ministry of Health, to inquire the Israeli state about his condition,” Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, told reporters.

He stressed that Adnan died protesting his “indictment of incitement and affiliation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is a terror organization.” The EU calls for a “transparent investigation on the circumstances that led to his death,” Stano said.

Source: aa

