English
International Shia News Agency

AMU’s Secretary General emphasized the need to accelerate holding elections in Libya

0

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union, “Tayeb Al-Bakush” emphasized the necessity of holding elections in Libya and respecting the will and wishes of Libyans to achieve security and stability in their country.

According to LANA, Bakosh said in his press statements that all the UN’s representatives set several dates for holding elections in Libya, but none of them took place because the right conditions were not provided for them. He also emphasized that the solution can be with the support of Morocco and the United Nations.

Source: LANA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Turkish citizens living in Lebanon begin voting for Türkiye’s May 14 elections

Related posts

Polls: Significant decrease in votes for Netanyahu’s coalition in new elections

asadian

The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

asadian

Libya: Great Mosque of Tripoli [Photos]

asadian

Five more Islamic countries join diplomatic protests for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by Indian officials

asadian

Macron and Al-Sisi discussed developments in Libya

asadian

How major elections around the world will shape global politics in 2022?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.