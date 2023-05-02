AMU’s Secretary General emphasized the need to accelerate holding elections in Libya

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union, “Tayeb Al-Bakush” emphasized the necessity of holding elections in Libya and respecting the will and wishes of Libyans to achieve security and stability in their country.

According to LANA, Bakosh said in his press statements that all the UN’s representatives set several dates for holding elections in Libya, but none of them took place because the right conditions were not provided for them. He also emphasized that the solution can be with the support of Morocco and the United Nations.

Source: LANA

