Pakistan foreign policy leaks

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Record of an important discussion between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was leaked wherein the two, along with an assistant, were talking about Pakistan’s ties with the United States.

The record of the discussion on crucial foreign policy, which has been named ‘Discord Leaks’, also reveals the premier’s conversation on the United Nations’ voting on the Ukraine and Russia conflict, according to the Washington Post.

During the discussion, an assistant advised the prime minister that supporting the resolution could jeopardise Pakistan’s trade and energy deals with Russia and would give the impression of a change in Pakistan’s position.

As per the leaked documents, Khar said that Pakistan should avoid appeasing the West and that the country’s desire to maintain a strategic partnership with the USA would sacrifice the full benefits of its original strategic partnership with the long-term friendly nation China.

In another leaked document, an aide to the prime minister reportedly counsels Shehbaz Sharif against supporting a USA-sponsored anti-Russia resolution in the UN’s General Assembly linked to the Ukraine war, warning that such a move would imperil Pakistan’s potential trade and energy relations with Moscow.

Indeed, it is difficult to disagree with the contents of these memos. They are based on a realistic reading of current events and future trends in international relations. While it is unwise for Pakistan to wade into bloc politics, it is even more ill-advised to cut long and deep ties with Beijing just to impress Washington.

Firstly, while relations with the USA are important, it is imperative that Pakistan strives to create better relations with its neighbours. And arguably, China is Pakistan’s closest ally in the neighbourhood, which means that adopting policies seen as hostile by Beijing should be avoided.

Secondly, our foreign policy establishment — particularly the civilian and uniformed leadership — should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing. Even some of the staunchest American allies in the region — India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE — have refused to take USA’s diktat on how they should conduct relations with Beijing and Moscow.

For example, India, while being a member of the USA-led anti-China Quad grouping, refuses to cut defence and trade ties with Russia going back to the Soviet era. Similarly, Riyadh, once a most allied ally of the USA in the region, is also experiencing warmer ties with Russia and China, while ignoring US requests not to cut oil production.

This does not have to be a zero-sum game and Pakistan should strive to improve relations with America. But the relationship should go beyond turning the country into an American staging post in the region, as was the case with the Seato/Cento pacts, and Pakistan becoming a ‘major non-Nato ally’.

Improved trade with the USA should be a priority, though the message from Islamabad to Washington ought to be that where containing USA’s adversaries in the region is concerned, Pakistan is not interested.

