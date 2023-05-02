English
International Shia News Agency

Ministry of Human Rights: Arrest of Yemeni women by the Saudi regime on Umrah Hajj is clear violation of human rights

0

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the arrest and attack of the Saudi police on the Yemeni woman pilgrim Fikra al-Zabiani in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and called it a clear violation of human rights and morals and human values.

According to the Almasirah report, he deplored the continued arbitrary aggression of the Saudi regime against Yemeni women and considered this action not the first, but after a similar attack on Marwa al-Sabri last February.

The Ministry of Human Rights again called for neutralizing the holy places and distancing them from politicization and irresponsible actions.

Source: Almasirah

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudi Arabia unilaterally released 104 Yemeni prisoners

Related posts

Afghanistan: UN to pull out if Taliban do not revoke ban on women staff

asadian

Mecca: Hotel occupancy hits 100 percent during last 10 days of Ramadhan

asadian

UN calls for ‘firm action’ to protect Palestinians’ human rights

asadian

USA: Senators adopt new strategy on Saudis human rights issues

asadian

Saudi forces arrest prominent Pakistani Shia Scholar while performing Umrah

asadian

HRW: Massive repression continues in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.