Ministry of Human Rights: Arrest of Yemeni women by the Saudi regime on Umrah Hajj is clear violation of human rights

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the arrest and attack of the Saudi police on the Yemeni woman pilgrim Fikra al-Zabiani in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and called it a clear violation of human rights and morals and human values.

According to the Almasirah report, he deplored the continued arbitrary aggression of the Saudi regime against Yemeni women and considered this action not the first, but after a similar attack on Marwa al-Sabri last February.

The Ministry of Human Rights again called for neutralizing the holy places and distancing them from politicization and irresponsible actions.

Source: Almasirah

