International Shia News Agency

Lebanon: Al-Khatib discusses overall situation with Wronecka of UN

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the vice-chairman of the Supreme Council of Shiites, welcomed Joana Veronka, the special coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, on Tuesday at the council’s headquarters and congratulated her on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

According to NNA’s report, quoting from the information base of the Supreme Leader’s Office, the general situation of Lebanon and the region was discussed in these talks.

Source: NNA

