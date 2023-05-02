English
International Shia News Agency

Civilian death toll rises in Sudan fighting to 447

0

SHAFAQNA-Sudanese doctors’ union confirmed on Tuesday that the civilian death toll in fighting has reached 447.

On social media, the union posted: “The number of civilian deaths has increased to 447, and the number of injured to 2,255 since the clashes broke out”.

This comes after UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Monday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both Sudanese rival generals over the phone “at different times” and that “he will do whatever needs to be done.”

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iraq calls for Arab committee formation to respond quickly to health crises in Sudan

Related posts

Iraq calls for Arab committee formation to respond quickly to health crises in Sudan

asadian

Jeddah: OIC to hold emergency meeting on Sudan

asadian

UN warns of humanitarian ‘breaking point’ in Sudan as fresh clashes

asadian

Sudan: Warring sides agree to extending ceasefire

asadian

Sudan: Death toll rises to 528

asadian

Sudanese face dire food & medicine shortages

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.