Civilian death toll rises in Sudan fighting to 447

SHAFAQNA-Sudanese doctors’ union confirmed on Tuesday that the civilian death toll in fighting has reached 447.

On social media, the union posted: “The number of civilian deaths has increased to 447, and the number of injured to 2,255 since the clashes broke out”.

This comes after UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Monday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both Sudanese rival generals over the phone “at different times” and that “he will do whatever needs to be done.”

