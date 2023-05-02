Azerbaijan & Armenia FMs meet

SHAFAQNA- According to Shafaqna Azerbaijan, the negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan have started.

This meeting will be held in Arlington, USA.

It should be noted that on May 1st, a tripartite meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, the US capital.

After that, the bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The news indicates that the talks between the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue for several days.

Source: Shafaqna Azerbaijan