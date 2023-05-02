English
Poll: Erdogan leading votes by 51% against Kilicdaroglu

Erdogan leading votes by 51%

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took 51.4% of the votes, while his rival candidate of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 48.6%, according to a poll conducted by the Optimar research center.

In the survey of 3,005 people, conducted from April 25 to 28, the participants were asked: “Which of the candidates will you vote for in the presidential elections?”

Even a poll conducted earlier last month by the Areda Survey Center showed that 50.8% were in favor of another term for Erdogan and 43.1% were in favor of Kilicdaroglu as president.

Turkey: Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons

