Shafaqna top news stories | May 2, 2023

Shafaqna top news stories on May 2, 2023

Azerbaijan- The negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan have started. This meeting will be held in Arlington, USA. Read more …

Pakistan- As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are all set to hold the ‘final round’ of election talks on Tuesday, leaders from both the opposition and ruling alliance cast doubt on the success of negotiations. Read more …

Pakistan- Record of an important discussion between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was leaked wherein the two, along with an assistant, were talking about Pakistan’s ties with the United States. Read more …

Afghanistan- About 30 civil organizations and women’s rights supporters in Afghanistan have sent a letter to the participants of the Doha Summit, expressing their concern about holding this meeting behind closed doors and have put forth their demands. Read more …

Iran- An expert in economic issues and international politics says: “In my opinion, the USA will allow to create stability in the region and in the Persian Gulf unless Israelis consider this to the detriment of themselves and want to sabotage”. Read more …