International Shia News Agency

President Raisi: “Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran help to exchange expertise between Islamic countries”

SHAFAQNA- “Certainly the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the rest of the Islamic countries, would help to exchange expertise between countries of the region,” President Raisi expressed last night in an interview with Al-Mayadeen.

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi in an interview with Al-Mayadeen announced that since he took office, his government’s policy is to prioritize establishing friendly ties with neighboring countries and developing bilateral relations in several areas, including the political, economic, cultural, and social fields.

He also revealed some details regarding the events that led to the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

Expressing that Iran and Saudi Arabia have an important and influential political and social impact in the region, the President said, the relations between the two countries can bear many benefits for the region.

“We welcomed the restoration of these relations, and certainly the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the rest of the Islamic countries, would help to exchange expertise between countries of the region.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen

