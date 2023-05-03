Ceasefire agreed after hunger striker’s death in Israel

SHAFAQNA-Officials say a ceasefire has been agreed after a Palestinian hunger striker died in Israeli custody, sparking an exchange of fire between Israel and armed groups in Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli jets struck in Gaza as armed groups there fired rocket barrages toward Israel in response to the death of Khader Adnan, a prominent political leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, following an 87-day hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

Adnan, who was awaiting trial, was found unconscious in his cell and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead after efforts to revive him, Israel’s Prisons Service said. He was the first Palestinian hunger striker to die in Israeli custody in more than 30 years.

Source : reuters

