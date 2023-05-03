Scientists warn about falling spacecraft on Earth

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- scientists have warned there is a 10 per cent chance that a person could be struck and killed by a falling spacecraft or spent rocket booster within the next decade.

The European Space Agency estimates that there is more than 10,800 tonnes of space junk currently orbiting the Earth, including 130 million objects that include a nine-tonne Russian rocket, Cold War spy satellites and the 12-tonne iconic Hubble.

Some of the biggest objects of concern are spent Russian rocket boosters launched between 1992 and 2001. They include 18 examples of the 9-tonne, 36ft (11m)-long upper stage of a Russian Zenit rocket.

Source: iscaninfo