Hunger makes spiders blind

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study of spiders reveals that these creepy crawlies can start to lose critical parts of their vision if they go without sustenance for too long.

The researchers used a customized ophthalmoscope to study retinal damage in spiders’ anterior lateral eyes (ALEs): Nine nutrient-deprived spiders were compared with 12 control spiders to check for photoreceptor density distribution.

Statistics from 2014 suggest that around 8.7 percent of the human population worldwide has some form of AMD, leading to vast amounts of money spent on related healthcare. It gets worse with time and can result in serious vision loss.

Source: sciencealert