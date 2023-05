SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- James Webb Space Telescope has found water vapour around a rocky exoplanet revolving around its star.

JWST used its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to detect signals of water vapour around a rocky planet designated as GJ 486.

The exoplanet, designated GJ 486 b, orbits a red dwarf star located 26 light-years away in the Virgo constellation.

Water vapor in an atmosphere on a hot rocky planet would represent a major breakthrough for exoplanet science.

Source: space