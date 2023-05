SHAFAQNA-Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Syria for a historic visit to the Arab country.

Raisi arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday morning while heading a high-ranking delegation of Iranian political and economic officials.

He is in Syria on an official invitation from President Bashar al-Assad.

The two presidents are expected to meet in the presidential palace in Damascus where Raisi will receive an official welcome.

