International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Raisi’s Syria visit manifests of ‘regional convergence’ policy

Raisi’s Syria visit

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria is a manifestation of implementing a policy of regional convergence.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian noted that he will soon accompany President Raisi on an official visit to Syria, highlighting the importance of the trip for the two countries and the entire region.

“The importance of this trip, in addition to its political, security and economic dimensions, is the manifestation of the victory of the political will of the resistance and the success of the administration’s diplomacy in completing the regional convergence process,” he said in a tweet in Farsi.

He also honored the memory of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Qods Force who was assassinated by the US military in January 2020, as well as other martyrs who blessed Iran and the region with security.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

 

