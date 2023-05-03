UK royal residence targeted ahead of coronation

SHAFAQNA-A man who approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and allegedly threw several objects inside ahead of coronation of King Charles III was detained on Tuesday evening, Scotland Yard has said.

The individual, who has not been identified, approached the gates of the royal residence around 7pm local time and threw what police say may have been “shotgun shells” onto palace grounds. He was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.”

Source : rt

www.shafaqna.com