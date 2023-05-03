English
Demonstrations in West Bank protesting the death of Khader Adnan

SHAFAQNA- According to Mohammad Awad, a media activist and security sources, the demonstrations continued on Tuesday evening in the occupied West Bank due to the death of the Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, as a result of his hunger strike in the Israeli prison.

Large number of Palestinians marched to protest the death of Khader Adnan, who died after a 90-day hunger strike in protest against his detention without charge or trial in the Israeli prison in Beit Omar, north of Hebron. Wafa reported
A number of demonstrators were suffocated due to gas inhalation during the suppression of the military.

Also stated, the soldiers suppressed a similar rally in the city of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, and opened fire on the participants and civilian houses, but did not cause any damage.

Source: WAFA

Featured image: Palestinians rally in Ramallah in protest against the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan in Israeli prisons. (WAFA Images)

