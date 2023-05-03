Amnesty International: Israel using facial recognition to entrench apartheid

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International maintained that the Israeli authorities are using facial recognition technology to entrench apartheid and continued oppression of Palestinians.

In a report titled Automated Apartheid: How Facial Recognition Fragments, Segregates and Controls Palestinians in the OPT, Amnesty International (AI) documents how the occupation authorities are utilizing Artificial Intelligence-driven surveillance tools, including the Red Wolf, the latest experimental surveillance tool deployed against Palestinians.

The organization said that “the Israeli authorities are using an experimental facial recognition system known as Red Wolf to track Palestinians and automate harsh restrictions on their freedom of movement, while documenting “how Red Wolf is part of an ever-growing surveillance network which is entrenching the Israeli government’s control over Palestinians, and which helps to maintain Israel’s system of apartheid.

Source :wafa

www.shafaqna.com