The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned Israel as responsible for death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan

SHAFAQNA- The Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced: Today, Israel, the occupying power, is fully responsible for the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, who died in Israeli prisons after 86 days of hunger strike in protest against his detention without charge or trial.

According to Wafa, this organization also condemned in a statement “the systematic policy of the Zionist occupation regime of medical negligence, arbitrary measures, inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners and deprivation of their basic rights guaranteed in the relevant international conventions and covenants.”

Also stated, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation emphasized its support for the Palestinian prisoners and called on the competent international organizations to intervene quickly to protect their rights and put pressure on Israel to stop its continuous aggression against them and release them immediately.

