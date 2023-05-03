UN vows to defend rights of women in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The UN has vowed to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, though it could not disengage with the country over a recent decision barring women from working with the international organization.

“Let me be crystal clear: we will never be silent in the face of unprecedented, systemic attacks on Afghan women and girls’ rights,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday after two days of UN-led talks between 25 nations and groups of representatives, focusing on issues related to Afghanistan.

According to a transcript issued by the UN, Guterres underlined that while different countries attending the meeting had “different priorities” on Afghanistan, there was a general recognition that these goals are intertwined.

