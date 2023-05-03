Iran’s President: Regional & extra-regional changes not affected Iran-Syria relations

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart stressed that many regional and extra-regional changes have not affected the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Ebrahim Raisi was officially welcomed by his Syrain counterpart, Bashar al-Assad at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

Speaking in the joint meeting of the high-level delegations of Iran and Syria, Ebrahim Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the victory of the Syrian government and nation and the country’s Resistance front against terrorism and passing through difficult times. “Many regional and extra-regional changes have not affected the fraternal relations between Iran and Syria. The relations between the two countries are tied with the blood of our dear martyrs, especially the Martyr Qassem Soleimani; The name is the symbol of the stability and strength of the relations between Iran and Syria.”

“The government and people of Syria went through great difficulties and problems, and despite the threats and sanctions that were imposed against the country, you were able to win a victory,” he added.

