Expert: “Syria’s return to Arab League will have a major role in convergence of ME”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on Middle East issues says: “Syria’s return to Arab League can have a major role in regional convergence especially between Iran and the Arab countries. Syria’s exit from 12 years of crisis will naturally be considered due to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Beijing agreement can be effective on Syria’s exit from this crisis”.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Hassan Hanizadeh stated: “Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Syria will have a highly important message for the world and the region. After 12 years of breathtaking crisis, Syria has now exited from the crisis and is retrieving its role in international interactions and political equations; hence, this trip is of high leadership importance.

Syria is entering the international equations

He explained: Mr. Raisi’s trip to Syria and meeting with Bashar al-Assad, Syrian President, will be led to formation of a widespread front in the Axis of Resistance. During the last 12 years, Israel has continuously intensified Syria’s crisis and helped terrorist groups. Thus, Syria’s exit from the crisis after 12 years has occurred despite heavy costs and damages and given 11 million refugees because of the interference of some regional and extra regional countries especially Israel that had a serious role in Syrian crisis. Therefore, this trip emphasizes that Syria is entering the international equations.

He added: “considering the role of Syria in the Axis of Resistance, it will play a more active role in the Axis of Resistance after this meeting. Also, Syria can play a major role in regional convergence especially between Iran and the Arab countries given Syria’s return to Arab League. Syria’s exit from 12 years of crisis will naturally be considered due to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Beijing agreement can be effective on Syria’s exit from this crisis”.

