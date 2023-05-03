English
Labour Party likely to regain key regions in Thursday’s UK local elections

Labour Party

SHAFAQNA-Seven out of 10 people in England will be heading to the polls Thursday to vote in local elections, with more than 8,000 seats in 230 councils up for grabs.

According to the latest survey by the British market research and data analytics firm YouGov, the opposition Labour Party is making strong advances in areas currently held by the ruling Conservative Party, namely Darlington, Dudley, Swindon, Plymouth, and Worcester.

In the previous local elections held in May 2019, the Conservative Party lost over a thousand seats and control of several councils while the Liberal Democrats managed to make the most gains at their expense, holding 704 seats and four councils.

