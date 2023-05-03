Saudi Arabia executes young Shia man

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Ministry of Interior said that a death sentence against a young man from the Shia minority had been carried out, nearly seven years after his arrest.

The ministry said that it had carried out the death sentence against Manhal Al-Ribh, who was convicted of “joining a terrorist cell seeking corruption in the country”.

Al-Ribh was convicted of shooting at security vehicles with intent to kill and possessing weapons and ammunition with the aim of disturbing security.

He was also charged with hiding a wanted person and supporting his ideology, in an indirect reference to the Shia cleric Nimr Al-Nimr who was executed by Saudi authorities in 2016. Al-Ribh is the 20th person to be executed by Saudi authorities this year.

Source: middleeastmonitor

