US senator urges release of report on killing of Al Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA-A US senator has urged the Biden administration to provide lawmakers with access to a United States Security Coordinator (USSC) report on the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, on Tuesday said he wrote to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken pleading with him to make the assessment “available immediately for Congressional review,” as per reports.

Israeli forces killed Abu Akleh on 11 May last year as she was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

“I ask that you immediately authorise the release of the full and unedited USSC Report under appropriate classification to me and other interested Members of Congress,” the senator wrote to Blinken, as quoted by reports.

Source : dohanews

