UN: Failure of an immediate strategic shift risks furthering institutional erosion of Palestine

SHAFAQNA- United Nations calls for a strategic shift by the international community to reverse the current unsustainable trajectory that is eroding Palestinian institutional, economic, and development gains made in the nearly three decades .

A newly published United Nations report said that at the September 2022 Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) meeting, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) put forward four strategic elements of a policy package, which if implemented, would support the Palestinian Authority in facing unprecedented challenges and better link economic steps to a political horizon.

These elements included: (i) addressing the continuing drivers of conflict and instability; (ii) strengthening Palestinian institutions and addressing the challenge of Palestinian governance; (iii) improving access, movement, and trade and thereby creating space for the Palestinian economy to grow; and (iv) better aligning the framework of economic and administrative relationships with the economic transformations of the past decades.

Regrettably, little progress has been made in these areas, said UNSCO in a press release.

This report provides an update on developments in the aforementioned areas, identifies necessary immediate steps to address challenges, and reiterates the urgency of a strategic shift in approach by the parties and the international community.

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, stated that “failure to act across these strategic areas risks a serious reversal in the Palestinian state-building project, furthering institutional erosion of the PA and deepening insecurity across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

UN Special Coordinator Wennesland warned that, with the declining donor support, the ability of UN agencies to keep pace with growing needs, in support of the PA, is threatened.

The pressures on the PA and Palestinian economy resulting from Israeli restrictions on movement and access need to be relieved . The report specifically calls on Israel to further ease restrictions on the movement of goods in and out of Gaza to maximize their positive effect on the Palestinian economy.

The report calls for a coherent package of steps to reverse negative trends and conflict drivers, including heightened violence, settlement advancement and settler-related violence, strengthen the Palestinian Authority and open space for the Palestinian economy to grow.

Source: WAFA