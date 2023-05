SHAFAQNA-Ukraine has denied Moscow’s accusations that it attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory, we’re defending our villages and cities,” President Vladimir Zelensky said at a press conference in Helsinki, after meeting with the leaders of Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. “We don’t have, you know, enough weapons for this.”

