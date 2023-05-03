Mashkur Kabuli: Taliban trying to implement “religious and scientific apartheid”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – An expert on Afghanistan’s political issues, regarding the Taliban’s argument that “a single system must have a single quorum” said: “This argument basically imposes a kind of cultural, scientific and religious apartheid on educational system to eliminate other languages and cultures. The Taliban’s behavior in this field is to make the educational system one-sided, one-ethnic and one-syllabic.”

In 2003, Jafari jurisprudence was recognized in the Afghan constitution alongside Hanafi jurisprudence, and Shia Muslims were subject to their religion in matters of personal status and other issues. However, after Taliban’s returning to power, they treated the Shia Muslims, who make up 30 percent of Afghanistan’s 40 million population, as a minority and violated their rights.

Last year in June, the Taliban banned the teaching of Jafari jurisprudence at Bamyan University and responded negatively to the appeals of the Council of Shia Ulemas. This council expressed regret for the response of the Taliban and promised to follow up with the high-ranking authorities of the Taliban government.

Jafari Department of Jurisprudence in Bamyan

Mashkur Kabuli, a religious scholar and an expert on Afghanistan’s political issues, in a interview with the reporter of Shafqana Afghanistan News Agency, stated, “The Taliban’s reasons for rejecting the teaching of Jafari jurisprudence in Bamyan University basically stem from the Taliban’s logic, which considers the truth to be exclusive to one reading of the religion.

In response to the reasons given by Taliban, Kabuli said, “The Faculty of Jurisprudence and Law and the Jafari Department of Jurisprudence in Bamyan have existed since the past, is experienced, had academic staff, and there had been no conflict between students in these years. The establishment of this department in Bamyan is based on the basic rights that were given to the citizens of Afghanistan, especially the followers of the two official religions of the country, Hanafi and Jafari.”

He also added: “The previous constitution was approved with the presence of more than 2,000 lawyers, prominent Shia and Sunni scholars and representatives of Afghan political parties and ethnic groups.

Taliban’s ignorance of universal and logical laws

Regarding the existence of numerous schools in the Islamic countries of the region, Kabuli said: “For example, in neighboring countries and the region, such as Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Iraq, fair and free education is available for all religions, from elementary to specialization and university.

In Iran as well, religious jurisprudence and the philosophy of religions are offered up to the highest degrees. Shia and Sunni Muslim students, as well as non-Muslim students from all over the world, study freely in these academic centers.

