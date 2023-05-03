Shafaqna top news stories (03 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 03 May 2023

Pakistan- Fired by the government’s missteps and administrative measures, inflation jumped to a 59-year highest level of 36.4% in April, squeezing the people’s purchasing power amid almost flat economic growth. Read more …

Afghanistan- An expert on Afghanistan’s political issues, regarding the Taliban’s argument that “a single system must have a single quorum” said: “This argument basically imposes a kind of cultural, scientific and religious apartheid on educational system to eliminate other languages and cultures. The Taliban’s behavior in this field is to make the educational system one-sided, one-ethnic and one-syllabic.” Read more …

USA- The Michigan Governor’s interfaith’s director visited Islamic House of Wisdom, expressing his happy Eid al-Fitr wishes. Read more …

Future- An expert on West Asia (Middle East) issues says: “Syria’s return to Arab League can have a major role in regional convergence especially between Iran and the Arab countries. Syria’s exit from 12 years of crisis will naturally be considered due to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Beijing agreement can be effective on Syria’s exit from this crisis”. Read more …

Religion- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: “You will not find an ignorant person but at one extreme or another i.e. a person who neglects or a person who exaggerates.” Read more …