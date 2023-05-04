Over quarter-billion people faced acute food insecurity in 2022

SHAFAQNA-In 2022, more than a quarter of a billion people in 58 food-crisis countries/territories faced acute food insecurity and required immediate food assistance, according to the Global Report on Food Crises released on Wednesday.

The report’s findings indicate that accomplishing the objective of eradicating hunger by 2030 is growing increasingly difficult, as the population experiencing acute food insecurity climbed for the fourth consecutive year – the largest number in the report’s seven-year history.

Last year, about 258 million people were in “crisis or worse acute food insecurity,” up from 193 million in 53 countries and territories in 2021.

The countries/territories with the highest numbers of people in this state in 2022 were the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Myanmar, Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, and Pakistan.

