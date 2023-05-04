Raisi: Iran stand with Syrians to rebuild country

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran will certainly stand with Syrians to rebuild the country as it did in difficult times.

Raisi made the remarks in an speech to pilgrims and officials at the holy Shrine of Hazrat Zeinab (AS) in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday.

On the onset of Takfiri moves in Syria and Iraq more than decade ago, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei rightfully said that moves had a Israeli nature, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said.

He said that the Ayatollah Khamenei had termed the move related to Israel and US policies at a time many failed to have a true analysis of the situation.

President Raisi appreciated and thanked the Syrian government and nation for their resistance against this seditionist groups over the past years.

He noted that the resistance of the people in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine has set the conditions in favor of the Resistance Front and against Israel.

Referring to Iran’s fundamental policy of supporting the oppressed nations, President Raisi said that Iranians will continue to stand with the people of Palestine and the resistance in Lebanon and Syria and everywhere in the world.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com