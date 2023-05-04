Iraq: Number of displaced people in Sinjar camps more than 36 thousand families

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Immigrants announced the official statistics of the number of displaced people in Sinjar camps.

Ali Jahakir, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration, said, “The current number of displaced people in Sinjar camps has exceeded 36,000 families”.

He added, “Most of these families are from Nineveh province, especially Sinjar.”

Referring to the political agreement regarding the normalization of the situation in Sinjar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Immigration said: “This normalization requires steps and the measures are still being carried out.

This ministry had previously announced the complete closure of the “Al-Judah 5th” camp in Nineveh province after all the displaced people returned to their areas as part of the government’s plan to end the displacement case in this country.

