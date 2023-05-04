English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Number of displaced people in Sinjar camps more than 36 thousand families

0
Sinjar camps

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Immigrants announced the official statistics of the number of displaced people in Sinjar camps.

Ali Jahakir, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration, said, “The current number of displaced people in Sinjar camps has exceeded 36,000 families”.

He added, “Most of these families are from Nineveh province, especially Sinjar.”

Referring to the political agreement regarding the normalization of the situation in Sinjar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Immigration said: “This normalization requires steps and the measures are still being carried out.

This ministry had previously announced the complete closure of the “Al-Judah 5th” camp in Nineveh province after all the displaced people returned to their areas as part of the government’s plan to end the displacement case in this country.

Source: Forat News

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Iraq ranks 89 among world’s poorest countries in 2023

Related posts

Shafaqna top news stories (03 May 2023)

asadian

Expert: “Syria’s return to Arab League will have a major role in convergence of ME”

asadian

Shafaqna top news stories (02 May 2023)

asadian

Iraq: 10th Babil Culture and Art Festival Started

asadian

Iran’s Ambassador in Baghdad: President Raisi To Visit Iraq

asadian

Iraq to create tourist areas in Ur City and Hemrin Dam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.